Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home
390 N Main St
Andover, MA 01810
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
North Parrish of North Andover Unitarian Universalist Church
BROOKS, Sara B. Of Andover, March 5, age 73. Beloved wife of Linda M. Kupka. Loving sister of Connie and her husband Robert Dauval of Narberth, PA, and Dr. Benjamin and his wife Susan Brooks of Charlotte, NC, and sister-in-law Karen and her husband Gerry Hull of Camden, ME. Also survived by her nieces and nephews and their families. Memorial Services will be at the North Parrish of North Andover Unitarian Universalist Church on March 29th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sara's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society are welcome.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019
