Home
Services
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SARAH MOSCA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARAH A. (PORCARO) MOSCA

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

SARAH A. (PORCARO) MOSCA Obituary
MOSCA, Sarah A. (Porcaro) Of Watertown, January 31, 2019, with her daughter Deb by her side, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Claudio J. Mosca. Devoted mother of Claudia J. DeDonato & her husband Arthur of MD, Deborah L. D'Amico of Marlborough, and Caroline B. Pease & her husband Thomas of Watertown. Dear sister of Antonette Nardone of Watertown, Gloria Mooney of Hingham, Mary Duffy of Sudbury, Lucy Jannoni of Belmont, Anthony Porcaro of MD, Aniello Porcaro of Wayland, Ralph Porcaro of Watertown, Joseph Porcaro of Watertown and the late Anna DeMarco, Pauline Piselli, Louise Porcaro and Rose Brandolino. Loving grandmother of Kristin D'Amico, Amanda and Jack Pease. Also loved by many nieces & nephews. A Funeral Service will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA 02472, on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019, at 12 noon. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. A Visitation Period will be held from 10 am – 12 noon before the service. Retired lunch lady, Watertown schools. Sarah was also a talented seamstress, artist and a beautiful singer. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Sarah A. (Porcaro) MOSCA
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
Download Now