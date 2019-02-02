|
MOSCA, Sarah A. (Porcaro) Of Watertown, January 31, 2019, with her daughter Deb by her side, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Claudio J. Mosca. Devoted mother of Claudia J. DeDonato & her husband Arthur of MD, Deborah L. D'Amico of Marlborough, and Caroline B. Pease & her husband Thomas of Watertown. Dear sister of Antonette Nardone of Watertown, Gloria Mooney of Hingham, Mary Duffy of Sudbury, Lucy Jannoni of Belmont, Anthony Porcaro of MD, Aniello Porcaro of Wayland, Ralph Porcaro of Watertown, Joseph Porcaro of Watertown and the late Anna DeMarco, Pauline Piselli, Louise Porcaro and Rose Brandolino. Loving grandmother of Kristin D'Amico, Amanda and Jack Pease. Also loved by many nieces & nephews. A Funeral Service will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA 02472, on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019, at 12 noon. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. A Visitation Period will be held from 10 am – 12 noon before the service. Retired lunch lady, Watertown schools. Sarah was also a talented seamstress, artist and a beautiful singer. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
