SELMA R. (BLUME) DUNLEAVY

DUNLEAVY, Selma R. (Blume) Age 89, of Peabody, formerly of Revere, entered eternal rest March 13, 2019. Adored wife of James Dunleavy for 63 years. Cherished mother of Linda Dunleavy & her spouse Rosaria Pisa. Services at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake Street, Peabody, on Monday, March 18 at 11:00 AM. Condolence calls may be made at her late residence following the Interment, Monday until 4 PM, and Tuesday, from 1-4 & 6-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the . For directions or online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2019
