|
|
DUNLEAVY, Selma R. (Blume) Age 89, of Peabody, formerly of Revere, entered eternal rest March 13, 2019. Adored wife of James Dunleavy for 63 years. Cherished mother of Linda Dunleavy & her spouse Rosaria Pisa. Services at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake Street, Peabody, on Monday, March 18 at 11:00 AM. Condolence calls may be made at her late residence following the Interment, Monday until 4 PM, and Tuesday, from 1-4 & 6-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the . For directions or online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2019