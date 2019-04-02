Services Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service 7 Mattakeesett Street Pembroke , MA 02359 (781) 293-6325 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM 410 Washington Street, Duxbury, , MA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Sprague Hall at St. John the Evangelist 410 Washington Street Duxbury , MA View Map Resources More Obituaries for SHELLEY BEEBY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? SHELLEY SEIP BEEBY

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers BEEBY, Shelley Seip Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Friend, Citizen, Servant May 8, 1937 – March 22, 2019 Shelley Seip Beeby told people that when she died, she hoped folks would say, "she left it better than she found it." Shelley spent her entire adult life doing just that, tirelessly working and volunteering to build better communities, to help raise up others, to relieve injustice, all while simultaneously and lovingly parenting three children, nurturing an enduring marriage, cultivating lifelong friendships, and throwing some superb parties along the way. Shortly after graduation from Beloit College, Shelley married Ken Beeby, and the couple made their home in the Chicago area, where Shelley taught seniors barely older than herself at Hinsdale High School, while Ken attended law school. It was in Chicago that she began her quest to change the world by helping her upper middle class students understand the challenges faced by their urban Chicago neighbors. The couple then moved to St. Louis for Ken's work and quickly had three daughters. There, Shelley focused her service in support of kids with special needs, writing that "those students taught me a great deal about meeting challenges, taking chances and doing it with a wonderful sense of humor, and lots of courage." The family moved east to Duxbury, again for Ken's work. Pulled from their Midwestern roots, Shelley would laugh that it took some years for the family to understand Yankee ways like taking your own garbage to the dump in your Mercedes, or the difference between a mussel and a clam. Still, fast friendships formed and new volunteer opportunities arose. With a group of like-minded parents, Shelley helped found the Duxbury High School Community Council, which sought open communications within the schools and the community at large around educational policy and practices. She went on to serve on the Duxbury School Committee, serving as chair for one year, as if it were a full time job. In 1984, after decades of volunteering and raising her daughters, Shelley returned to paid work, eventually serving as Deputy Commissioner in the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Management, working on a wide range of environmental and conservation issues. She relished the wheeling and dealing of her government work so much she hardly minded the commute to Boston, even on summer weekends. As her daughter Kate recalls, a commute that, on occasion, this advocate for the environment rather incongruously made with her convertible's top down and the air conditioning blasting. Shelley's life was rooted in faith, a member of St. John the Evangelist in Duxbury, she relished chaperoning High School Youth Mission trips to renovate homes in Sea Islands, South Carolina, forming lasting intergenerational bonds in living out the call to love and serve one another. Shelley also served, until recently, on the board of the Duxbury Council on Aging. According to Joanne Moore and Cheryl Ross of the Council, "Shelley's instincts and sense of humor brought people together to achieve common goals. Shelley was a bright light in the community and a gift to the Senior Center." An accomplished cook and gardener, she kept a beautiful home, warmly, and graciously, and often, welcoming in friends, family and strangers. According to her dearest friend, Mary Jane Noel, "Shelley was famous for her hospitality. She would use any occasion to celebrate, and whether you were an old friend or she had just met you, she loved having you in her home. I expected one day to find a sign outside her door saying, "Welcome to one and all." Before she died, Shelley promised to greet Mary Jane with a beautiful "French picnic" in the next life. Shelley enjoyed exploring the world with Ken, extensively traveling the globe. She treasured annual summer visits to the Beeby family's Bellaire, Michigan cottage. Closer to home, she spent many bucolic days with family and friends, shifting beach chairs against the tide, while laughing and unwinding in the warm summer sun at Duxbury Beach. In addition to her much-loved husband, Ken, and daughters, Kate Beeby, Sara Beeby Michas, and Christine Beeby, Shelley is survived by her three sons-in-law, her six adored grandchildren, as well as in-laws, nieces and nephews, and many, many friends from all facets of her gem of a life—including, but certainly not limited to, her church, her kindergarten, book, community and garden clubs, her co-workers and her Democratic political cronies. Ken reflected that, "Shelley leaned into life, right up until her death, in doing so, she sought to lift people up." Shelley's friend Ellen Rothman offered the following comforting words for those who mourn Shelley, "May her memory be a blessing." Shelley Seip Beeby left it better than she found it. While cut short by pneumonia and acute myeloid leukemia, hers was a very good life. Her memory is a blessing. Visitation on Friday, April 5, 4 pm – 8 pm, in Sprague Hall at St. John the Evangelist. Memorial Service on Saturday, April 6, at 11 am. St. John's is located at 410 Washington Street in Duxbury, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. John's High School Youth Mission, St. John the Evangelist, 410 Washington Street, Duxbury, Massachusetts 02332, http://www.stjohnsduxbury.org/content.cfm?id=327 The Friends of the Duxbury Council on Aging, 10 Mayflower Street, Duxbury, Massachusetts 02332, https://www.town.duxbury.ma.us/senior-center/get-involved/pages/donate-friends-coa Dana Farber Cancer Institute, https://www.dana-farber.org Or, consider making a gift of life by donating blood, or organizing a blood drive, check the website of The Red Cross for blood drives near you, https://www.redcrossblood.org Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019