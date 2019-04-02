BEEBY, Shelley Seip Of Duxbury, MA, passed away on March 22, 2019, at the age of 81. Shelley leaves her much-loved husband, Ken, and daughters, Kate Beeby, Sara Beeby Michas, and Christine Beeby, Shelley is survived by her three sons-in-law, her six adored grandchildren, as well as in-laws, nieces and nephews, and many, many friends from all facets of her gem of a life-including, but certainly not limited to, her church, her kindergarten, book, community and garden clubs, her co-workers and her Democratic political cronies. Ken reflected that, "Shelley leaned into life, right up until her death, in doing so, she sought to lift people up."



Visitation on Friday, April 5, 4 pm - 8 pm, in Sprague Hall at St. John the Evangelist Church. A Memorial Service on Saturday, April 6, at 11 am., St. John's is located at 410 Washington Street in Duxbury, MA. For online condolences and to view a full obituary please visit: www.shepherdfunerhome.com



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: St. John's High School Youth Mission, St. John the Evangelist, 410 Washington Street, Duxbury, Massachusetts 02332, http://www.stjohnsduxbury.org/content.cfm?id=327 The Friends of the Duxbury Council on Aging, 10 Mayflower Street Duxbury, Massachusetts 02332, https://www.town.duxbury.ma.us/senior-center/get-involved/pages/donate-friends-coa Dana Farber Cancer Institute, https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2100&mfc_pref=T&2100.donation=form1&utm_source=dfh&utm_medium=button&utm_campaign=AGDFH031519&s_src=AGDFH031519&s_subsrc=AGDFH031519 or, consider making a gift of life by donating blood, or organizing a blood drive, check the website of The Red Cross for blood drives near you: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive?scode=RSG00000E017&cid=nonbrand&med=cpc&source=google&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI_-Kqx7ei4QIVi7bICh2sPgg9EAAYAiAAEgJSJvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds