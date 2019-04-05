|
|
CHRISTOPHER, Sherry E. (Hopping) Of Brookline, formerly of Burlington, April 5. Beloved wife of the late Gary T. Christopher. Loving mother of Garrett T. Christopher & his wife Jessica of Tewksbury and the late Thomas Christopher. Proud grandmother of Jocelyn Morrow-Anderson & her husband Nigel, Allie Christopher & Garrett Christopher. Great-grandmother of Aceson. Sister of Heather Lee Campbell of Michigan. Sherry is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Friday, April 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Followed by Funeral Services at the Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. The burial will follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sherry's name may be made to the Thomas D. Christopher Scholarship Fund, Office of Development, Stonehill College, 320 Washington St., Easton, MA 02357. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019