AUSTIN, Shirley Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Aunt, and World Traveler Age 86, of Lowell, passed away at her home on April 14, 2019, with her family by her side. She was a longtime resident of both Tewksbury and Bedford. Born in Boston on January 7, 1933, she was a daughter of the late William and Theresa (Keefe) Austin. She was predeceased by her 8 siblings; Evelyn Flaherty and husband John; Virginia Austin; Mildred McNeil and husband James; Bernadette Kennedy and husband Harold; Theresa E. Austin; Arthur Austin and wife Marguerite; William Austin and wife Joan; and Donald Austin. She grew up in Dorchester and Charlestown, graduating from Charlestown High School in 1950. Prior to her retirement, she was an administrative assistant for the United States Air Force through Dynamics Research Corporation. Shirley was passionate about traveling and loved her crosswords. She loved being a Mema to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also treasured a good cup of coffee at a friend's kitchen table. She is survived by a son, John G. Jaillet and his wife Jacqueline of Greenfield, NH; a daughter, Jodi Jaillet and her husband Theodore O. Windt, III of Lowell; grandchildren, Michael Jaillet, John P. Jaillet, Kristina Kortisses; step-grandchildren, Stephen Godfroy, Kheredine Tamedi; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Mariah, Jack and Logan; stepgreat-grandchild, Caleb Kortisses; sister-in-law, Patricia Austin; many nieces, nephews, and devoted friends; not to mention fur-grandbabies Zoe, Penny, and Oscar. Shirley's philanthropic gestures included Habitat for Humanity, Operation Smile, , Salvation Army, Goodwill, and . Relatives and friends will be received at the Tyngsborough Funeral Home, 4 Cassaway Dr., TYNGSBOROUGH, on Saturday afternoon from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral Monday morning with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsborough, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2019