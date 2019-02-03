Home
1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SHIRLEY BLAKE Obituary
BLAKE, Shirley Of Greenfield, NH died Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 at the age of 89. Born in Jamaica Plain, MA on September 29, 1929, the only child of Isaac & Goldie Feinberg, Shirley liked to joke that she must have caused The Great Depression. Shirley graduated from Brighton High School in 1946 and started working full-time to support the household, holding a number of jobs at auto dealerships on Commonwealth Avenue through her teens and early 20s. She married Russell Blake of Medford in 1960, and the pair had four children before moving to Greenfield, NH in 1972. In addition to raising their children while Russell commuted five days a week to his job at the Boston Globe, Shirley worked at Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center until her retirement in 2008. Although never religious, her upbringing in an extended Jewish immigrant family, helped instill a lifelong spirit of generosity towards others. She loved giving gifts, cooking for guests, and dining out. A lifelong lover of animals, Shirley and Russell owned dozens of dogs and cats. In 2007, Shirley was diagnosed with cancer. After smoking consistently for sixty-two years she quit cold-turkey and her health improved. In 2012, she survived, and largely recovered from a massive stroke, moving into Summerhill Assisted Living in Peterborough, with Russell in 2013. She and Russell, who died peacefully in 2016, would spend the remainder of their days there. Her generosity, kindness, honesty, style, and dry wit will be missed. There will be no service at this time. Her complete obituary can be found at www.cournoyerfh.com Cournoyer Funeral Home 603-532-6484

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2019
