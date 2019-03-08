Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
SHIRLEY FRIEDMAN
SHIRLEY E. (ROBINSON) FRIEDMAN

SHIRLEY E. (ROBINSON) FRIEDMAN Obituary
FRIEDMAN, Shirley E. (Robinson) Of Wareham, MA. Entered into rest on March 6, 2019, at the age of 89. Born in Boston, MA, the dear daughter of the late Max and Mary (Goldsmith) Robinson. Beloved wife of the late Phillip Friedman. Devoted mother of Marcy Foote and her husband Timothy, and the late Andrea Allen. Cherished grandmother of Sarabeth Allen and great-grandmother of Aijia and Dorothy Allen. Loving sister of the late Julius, Sidney and Libia Robinson and Helen LaReau. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, March 10th at 1:30 PM, followed by burial in Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Charitable contributions in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or at www.alzmassnh.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2019
