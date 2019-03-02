|
|
DANIELS, Shirley L. (Cronin) Of East Walpole, March 1, beloved wife the late Richard A. Daniels. Mother of Sheila A. Roberts and her partner Ron Hubbard of Plainville, Nancy G. Decoulos of Peabody, Richard M. Daniels and his wife Cathy of Gardner and Joan M. Landry and her husband Duane of Rockland. Sister of Jean Peavey of Walpole, Marge Rooney of East Walpole, June McCarthy and her husband Thomas of Walpole and the late Gerald Cronin, Leo Cronin, Lillian "Sis" Gianetti and Patricia Jenks. Grandmother of Tyler J. Daniels and his partner Missy of East Walpole, Matthew T. Daniels of Gardner and the late Nicholas Decoulos. Great-grandmother of Tyler J. Daniels and Rylie Rose Daniels of East Walpole.
Visiting Hours in the Ginley Funeral Home, 892 Main Street, WALPOLE, Tuesday, March 5 from 4- 8 p.m. with a Service to be held at the end of the Visiting Hours. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the , Dept. 41831, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265 or the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Ginley Funeral Home Walpole
www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019