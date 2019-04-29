CLEARY, Shirley M. Age 94, of Medford, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Atria Longmeadow in Burlington, MA, where she received outstanding attention from a truly dedicated staff for over three years. She shared her love of music with her fellow residents and her vocalizations of her favorite show tunes will be missed by many.



Shirley was a graduate of Somerville High School, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who took great pride in her role as an administrator at the Harvard Business School. She also enjoyed gardening, maintaining her home, and thrived on the elegance of her travels throughout the world with her late husband, Thomas J. Cleary. Cruises to distant ports in Africa, Argentina, China, England, and Russia gave her a universal perspective and an appreciation of diverse cultures.



Shirley is survived by her daughter, Ellen Toms and her husband James of Medford, and her son, Thomas W. Cleary and his wife Susan (Pelleriti) of Winchester. Also surviving Shirley are her granddaughter, Sarah M. Gattineri, and great-grandson, Marc Francis Gattineri, and grandsons, Jason C. Toms and Thomas C. Cleary.



Private arrangements were held under the direction of the Beales-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home. For additional information, please visit: www.magliozzifuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019