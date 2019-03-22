Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Julia's Church
374 Boston Post Road
Weston, MA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
Calvary Cemetery
250 High Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY CRAWFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY M. (AUCOIN) CRAWFORD

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

SHIRLEY M. (AUCOIN) CRAWFORD Obituary
CRAWFORD, Shirley M. (Aucoin) Of Waltham, March 20, 2019. Wife of the late Albert Crawford. Sister of Geoffrey Aucoin of Waltham and the late George, John and William Aucoin. Sister-in-law of Helen Aucoin of Framingham, Jacqueline Aucoin of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Andrew Sarno of Marstons Mills. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Shirley's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Monday, March 25th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, and again Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Julia's Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now