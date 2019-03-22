|
|
CRAWFORD, Shirley M. (Aucoin) Of Waltham, March 20, 2019. Wife of the late Albert Crawford. Sister of Geoffrey Aucoin of Waltham and the late George, John and William Aucoin. Sister-in-law of Helen Aucoin of Framingham, Jacqueline Aucoin of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Andrew Sarno of Marstons Mills. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Shirley's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Monday, March 25th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, and again Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Julia's Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2019