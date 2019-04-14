ANNIS, Sidney Of Framingham, MA entered into rest on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 94. Dear son of the late Samuel and Fannie Annis. Beloved husband of the late Cecilia Intriligator-Annis and the late Eunice Annis. Devoted father of David & Helene Annis and Gail & Robert Stone and stepfather of Linita Droster and Dorita & Paul Gagnon. Loving brother of the late Helen Sheff and Esther Cohen. Cherished grandfather of Joshua Stone, Evan Annis, and Jennifer Annis and step-grandfather of Eireka Droster. Also survived by his nieces Ronna Sheff and Laurie Cohen. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Monday, April 15th at 2:00PM, followed by burial at Agudas Achim Cemetery, 1000 Pearl Street, Brockton. Memorial observance will be at the home of Gail & Robert Stone following burial until 8PM and continuing on Tuesday from 2-4PM and 6-8PM. Expressions of sympathy in his name may be donated to the , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskycanton.com 781-821-4600 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary