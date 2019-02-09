Boston Globe Obituaries
SIMONE H. (SMITH) RUDINSKY


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RUDINSKY, Simone H. (Smith) Of Sharon, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Mendel & Thelma (Uman) Smith. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Rudinsky. Loving mother of Marcia Rudinsky & her partner John Diplacido of Fruitland Park, FL, Jack Rudinsky & his wife Heather of Chandler, AZ, and Robert Rudinsky & his wife Heidi of Wildwood, FL. Cherished grandmother of Jordan and Jason. Dear sister of Rosalind Smith of Malden, Sister-in-law to both Edward & Irene Siegal of Abington, MA, and to Sylvia Rudinsky of Boynton Beach, FL. Chapel Service at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, MA, on Monday, February 11th, 2019, at 12 noon. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Simone's name may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation, Donation Processing Center, 8537 Solution Ctr., Chicago, IL 60677. www.SeasonsFoundation.org Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
