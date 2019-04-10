|
|
DAVIDSON, Sophie "Verras" Of Woburn, April 8th. Beloved wife of John P. Davidson. Loving mother of Melissa Davidson-Kyle, her husband Robert Kyle of Woburn and Stephanie Doyle, her husband Kenneth of Woburn. Dear sister of Andrew Verras of Woburn, and the late Angeline LeFever and Peter Verras. Cherished Yia Yia of Sydney, Reese, John, Dr. Wesley Kyle and his wife Caroline, Southbury, CT, Christopher Kyle, Charleston, CT and Chelsea Kyle, NYC, as well as survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. in Annunciation Of The Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave, Woburn, on Saturday, April 13th. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, Friday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in her memory to Annunciation Of The Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave, Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 -0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2019