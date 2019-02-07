|
FRITZ, Sophie (Needleman) Of Maryland, formerly of Brookline. Entered into rest February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Fritz. Devoted mother of Marshall Fritz and Priscilla Adler and her husband Allen. Loving sister of the late Robert, Joseph, William and Stanley Needleman. Cherished grandmother of Jeremy Robert Adler. Services at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St. BROOKLINE on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. Following interment, the family will receive visitors at Courtyard by Marriott Boston Brookline, 40 Webster St., Brookline. Expressions of sympathy in Sophie's memory may be donated to Hadassah, 200 Reservoir St., Suite #203, Needham, MA 02491 or Congregation Kehillath Israel, 384 Harvard St., Brookline, MA 02446. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
617-232-9300 stanetsky.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019