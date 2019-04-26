GALCZYNSKI, Stanley F. Age 96, of Dorchester, passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2019. He was born in Poland and grew up during WWII. Stanley experienced the Holocaust first hand, as he spent 5 years in a concentration camp in Buchenwald, Germany. In 1951, he immigrated to the Unites States and settled in South Boston. He worked for 37 years as a housekeeping supervisor at Santa Maria Hospital in Cambridge. Beloved husband of the late Marianna (Rybicka) Galczynski. Loving father to Irene M. McPhee of Dorchetser, Stanley R. Galczynski of Dorchester, and John G. Galczynski of Ashland. Devoted grandfather to Michael Olesch and his wife Lauren of Mansfield and Gary W. McPhee and his wife Katie of Middleboro. Cherished great-grandfather to Ryan Olesch of Mansfield and Tristand and Charlize McPhee of Middleboro. Dedicated brother to Marianna Sciera and the late Aniela Bartkowiak. Also several nieces and nephews in Poland. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours on Tuesday, from 4-8 pm, at the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams St., DORCHESTER. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, at 10 am, at Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Parish. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For directions or to send condolence, visit mchoulfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary