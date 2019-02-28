Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Temple Beth Avodah
45 Puddingstone Lane
Newton Centre, MA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
at the temple
Burial
Following Services
Agudath Israel Cemetery,
776 Baker St.,
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY BARON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY J. BARON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STANLEY J. BARON Obituary
BARON, Stanley J. Age 78, of Newton, MA, passed away on February 27, 2019. He was a loving husband to Diane Baron, devoted father of Marc, Debbie, Stephen, and Carrie Baron, devoted grandfather to Jamie, Ross, Shae and Charlie Baron. Stanley cherished his family and loved his business as a Public Insurance Adjuster for over 50 years. Funeral Service will be held at Temple Beth Avodah, 45 Puddingstone Lane, Newton Centre, MA, Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10 am. Immediately following the Service, Stanley will be laid to rest at the Agudath Israel Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA. The family will be sitting back at the temple following burial until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS, Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton Street, Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062 or the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.