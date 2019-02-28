|
|
BARON, Stanley J. Age 78, of Newton, MA, passed away on February 27, 2019. He was a loving husband to Diane Baron, devoted father of Marc, Debbie, Stephen, and Carrie Baron, devoted grandfather to Jamie, Ross, Shae and Charlie Baron. Stanley cherished his family and loved his business as a Public Insurance Adjuster for over 50 years. Funeral Service will be held at Temple Beth Avodah, 45 Puddingstone Lane, Newton Centre, MA, Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10 am. Immediately following the Service, Stanley will be laid to rest at the Agudath Israel Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA. The family will be sitting back at the temple following burial until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS, Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton Street, Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062 or the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2019