BONICA, Stella L. (Colombo) Of Waltham. February 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Bonica. Mother of Linda Bonica of Watertown, Betty Ann Bonica Otto and her husband Richard of Wareham, Patricia Hill and her husband David of Naples, FL, and the late Mary Lou Mariani. Sister of the late Josephine McLean and John, Joseph and Sam Colombo. Mother-in-law of Nick Mariani. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Stella's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, February 7th from 4 to 7 p.m,. and again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning, before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to The ALS Association, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2019