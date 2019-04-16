Boston Globe Obituaries
STEPHANIE (ZUIS) CAMIC Obituary
CAMIC, Stephanie (Zuis) Age 77 of Brockton, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Southeast Rehab & Skilled Care Center in North Easton. She was the devoted wife of the late Joseph Camic and loving mother of Mary Monica Camic of Randolph. She was the sister of John Zuis and his wife Julie of Brockton; James Zuis and his wife Eileen Curran of Sharon; Joseph Zuis of Mass and the late Mary Zuis.

Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), BROCKTON, of Friday, April 19, 4-7pm. A procession will gather at the funeral home on Monday, April 22 at 8am for a 9am Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Brockton. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Benedict Cemetery. For online condolences and directions please visit

www.conleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2019
