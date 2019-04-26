|
FLYNN, Stephen J. Suddenly, in Lawrence, formerly of Dorchester and Quincy, died April 25, 2019. Former husband of the late Joanne (Jones) Flynn. Beloved son of the late Edward J. and Ann M. (Dole) Flynn. Loving brother of Paul J. Flynn of Stoughton, Robert J. Flynn of Dorchester, Kevin G. Flynn, Dianne M. Hayes of Quincy, and the late Michael E. Flynn and Christine M. Flynn. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Stephen's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Wednesday, May 1, from 5-8 P.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen's memory may be made to Bread and Roses Soup Kitchen, 58 Newbury St., Lawrence, MA 01840. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019