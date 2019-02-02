ROBERTSON, Stephen J. Of Lima, NY, died suddenly in a single car accident on January 31, 2019 close to his home at age 59. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Jean Robertson of Lima; beloved children Jaclyn Nicole (Kenneth) Machelski of Lancaster, NY, Jarred Stephen Robertson of NC; adored grandchildren Kendyl Rose, Witney Jo Nicole Machelski; sisters Valerie (Glenn) Westcott of PA, Patricia (Peter) Micciche of CA, Nancy (John) Donnella of MA; brother Rodrick Robertson of MA; many nieces and nephews; former wife Lisa Duthoy. Steve was predeceased by his parents John and Barbara Robertson.



Stevie was a native of Pittsford and as a resident of Lima. Big Stevie's life was an incredible journey that had him follow exciting career paths and undertake many adventures. He worked at Kodak during the golden years then truly blossomed into an Entrepreneur. His roller coaster ride started as a team member at a NASCAR enterprise where he worked trackside in the technology field. He then moved to Lima and started his own company ?Big Dawg' Grilling & Catering after a stint as the owner of a motorcycle shop. His award-winning recipes combined with his curbside presence and charm had him become a fixture in the Lima and Rochester community. His business was rapidly growing until his untimely passing.



But more than work, Stevie was known by thousands as a "bigger than life" personality always contributing to new endeavors. He was a volunteer fireman, emu farmer, high school football coach and part time school bus driver that all allowed him to stay in touch with the youth of his area. He built race-cars and motorcycles and his huge workshop was always filled with happy laughter from other enthusiasts and his fellow Bills fans. His time as President of the Lima Rotary was very fulfilling for him. He was a titan of a man, gifted with strength and saw many foreign lands. Steve was a Marriage Minister and he preformed 3 weddings for close friends.



Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday 2 - 4, 6 - 8 PM at the Lakeville Training Grounds, 5939 Stone Hill Road, Lakeville, NY. Wednesday at 10 AM his Funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose Church, Lima. Private interment Oak Ridge Cemetery, Lima. The courtesy of no flowers is requested. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lima Rotary Club, c/o Stephen Robertson Scholarship Fund, PO Box 232, Lima, NY 14485. Arrangements by O'Connell-Dougherty Funeral Home, LIMA, NY. To share a memory or



