ALTER, Stephen Michael He lived his life to the fullest every day. November 5, 1938 - February 7, 2019. Steve lived on Macro Island for the past 23 years with his wife. He was born in the Boston, lived in Revere, Malden, Peabody and Middleton, Massachusetts before moving to Marco Island, Florida. Married to Aren Lillian Brustin for over 58 years, and had two Children, Keith Alter and Jodi Inangelo. Steve was co-founder of Alternative Solutions Inc, a healthcare staffing company, he and his family ran from 1982 until 2019. Steve served in the Air Force from 1955-1959. He served on the BOD at the Plantation for many year,s and was a member of the JCMI. His "claim to fame" to himself, friends, and family, was his cooking. He prided himself not only in feeding everyone, but made sure it was of the upmost to his standards. After many years of this, he produced and gave out to his family the ultimate gift, his first printed cook book. To this day, his children and grandchildren are now producing dishes from this. Survived by his wife Aren Alter of Marco Island; son Keith Alter and wife Toniann; daughter Jodi Inangelo and husband John of North Andover, MA; grandchildren Joshuah, Garrett, Codey and Rebecca Alter, Alex and Rachel Inangelo. Other survivors include his brothers Fred (Rosalie) Alter and Robert (Suzanne) Alter and Judd Alter. Steve was predeceased by his parents Fay and Murray Alter. He was also a proud great-grandfather. Service Sunday at 10 a.m. at Marco Island Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , . Hodges Josberger Funeral Home 239-597-3101



