INCHIERCA, Steven A. Of Norwood, passed away suddenly on February 5, 2019, at the age of 67. Devoted son of the late Phyllis A. (Crusco) Cedor. Loving brother of Sandra M. Cedor of Everett, Suzanne L. Cedor Peppe and her wife Lisa Peppe of Chelsea, Deborah Palizzolo of Norwood, Denise Ciarletto of Norwood, and the late Robert Inchierca. Cherished uncle of Gina Palizzolo, Giulia Palizzolo, Amanda Ciarletto and Jennifer Ciarletto. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 1pm-5pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA 02062. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, 11am at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Salesian Boys and Girls Club, 150 Byron Street E., Boston, MA 02128 Attn: Anita Belmonte. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019
