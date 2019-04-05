ERTEL, Steven D. Age 49, of Newton, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Loving husband of Shara (Goldstein) Ertel. Cherished and adored father of Anabella "Bella" and Tess. Devoted son of Jacquelyn (Greenstein) Ertel and the late Howard Ertel. Dear brother of Kevin and Michael Ertel and brother-in-law of Matthew and Jing-Hua Goldstein, Paula and Donna Ertel. Loving uncle of Jessica, Alexander, Sophia, Phoebe, Benjamin, Ian, Mikka and Bertrand. A graduate of Duke University and the Wharton School of Business, Steve spent more than two decades as a successful executive in the biotechnology industry. A leader in the industry, a cherished friend and mentor to countless colleagues, Steve devoted his career to leading efforts to bring important new medicines to people suffering from debilitating illnesses. Steve was a reliable friend and trusted advisor, competitive tennis player and running partner, and ardent Duke basketball fan. But family always came first for him. He shared his passions of skiing and travel with his daughters and loved nothing more than coaching their youth soccer teams when they were young and, more recently, proudly watching them compete on the high school fields and track. A memorial service will be held at Temple Shalom, 175 Temple Street, Newton on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 2:30pm. Memorial observance will be at the Temple immediately following the service until 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Compassionate Care ALS, or the Healey Center for ALS at Mass General, with Steven Ertel as the "honoree's name." Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary