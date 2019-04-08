|
CONTRADA, Steven J. Of Wilmington, formerly of Boston's North End, April 7th. Devoted father of Steven J. Contrada, and Lauren Contrada and her fianc? Darren Case. Dear brother of John Contrada, and Robert Contrada and his wife Lucy. Loving uncle of Jonathan, Patrick, Christiana, Isabella, and Jenna. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, April 12th, at 8:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Saint Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 pm. Services will conclude with burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019