Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN CONTRADA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN J. CONTRADA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STEVEN J. CONTRADA Obituary
CONTRADA, Steven J. Of Wilmington, formerly of Boston's North End, April 7th. Devoted father of Steven J. Contrada, and Lauren Contrada and her fianc? Darren Case. Dear brother of John Contrada, and Robert Contrada and his wife Lucy. Loving uncle of Jonathan, Patrick, Christiana, Isabella, and Jenna. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, April 12th, at 8:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Saint Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 pm. Services will conclude with burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now