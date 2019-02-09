CLEINMAN, Stuart Phillip Of Arlington, died on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at age 66. A lifelong Massachusetts resident - born April 7, 1952 in Fall River - he was elated to see the curse broken by the 2004 World Series, the first of four Red Sox titles he ultimately celebrated. He is survived by countless people who will miss his gregarious nature (in addition to his baked goods), including his wife of thirty-seven years Susan Janowitz, his children Matthew and Rebecca, his brother and sister-in-law Elliott and Maryellen, and so many more relatives and friends. Stu dedicated his career to early childhood education as a teacher, an administrator, a national Head Start consultant, and more. A devoted Arlington resident, he served as a Town Meeting member for over two decades and was a member of the Arlington Democratic Town Committee. As part of the Temple Shir Tikvah community, he served on several committees and as a resident schmoozer. All are invited to join for a Celebration of Stu's Life followed by a community meal of comfort on Sunday, February 17th at Temple Shir Tikvah, 34 Vine St., Winchester, MA from 11:00am to 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Head Start Association or any other organization important in his life.



