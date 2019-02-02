McDAVITT, Sue B. Age 72, of South Boston, passed on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, after years of living with sciatic nerve pain and with kidney disease. She leaves a sister, two sisters-in-law, two brothers, several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and several cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Gail (Cronin) and Thomas B. McDavitt, and her brother, Thomas S. McDavitt in 2007. Sue was a kind and fun loving daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt and cousin. She was especially popular with the younger members of her extended family, who loved to watch movies and eat Doritos with her; for a young niece or nephew to get a sleepover at Auntie Sue's house was like getting an extra Christmas! Sue was always there to help anyone who needed it. Sue pursued personal spiritual development and effective Catholic leadership. She always had a De Colores bumper sticker on her car, expressing her joy and celebration of the many wonderful colors in God's creation. And she found laughter and Christian love by going on religious retreats. Sue was a movie aficionado, claiming that Charade with Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn was the best movie ever made. She was a graduate of St. Ann's Grammar School on Neponset Ave. in Dorchester, Cardinal Cushing High School, South Boston, and Aquinas Junior College in Milton. For many years she worked as a legal secretary in downtown Boston until a serious slip and fall gave her a permanent disability. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, on Tuesday, Feb 5th, from 9:30-10:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, at 11am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery West Roxbury. Relatives and friends are invited to all services. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary