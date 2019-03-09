DARMAN, Summer Esteemed Attorney Of Irvine, CA, passed away on March 8, 2019 at age 91. He was the youngest of three sons of Hyman and Annie Darman. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (Lebow) Darman. Devoted father of Ellen Weiss and her husband James, and the late Paul S. Darman. Cherished grandfather of Joshua Weiss and his wife Allison, Benjamin Weiss and his wife Allison, and Jackson Darman. Proud great-grandfather of Arielle Weiss. Summer graduated from Boston Latin School, Boston University, and Boston University School of Law. His distinguished legal career spanned more than 50 years as the senior and managing partner of Silverman & Kudisch. He was an esteemed member of the Massachusetts Bar Association, and received recognition in the publication Best Lawyers in America. Summer was past president of Pinebrook Country Club in Weston. He served his country proudly as an Army veteran in World War ll. Services at the chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sumner's memory may be made to the Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115, or the . Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary