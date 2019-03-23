Di TROIA G., Susan (Goubeaux) Age 77, of Canton, passed away March 22nd, after a brief illness. Susan was born in Greenville, Ohio and retained her midwestern good graces throughout her life. She was proudest of her marriage of over 50 years to Dr. Joseph F., her two children David H. and Sarah T., and her two grandchildren Rosemary Di Troia and Oliver Buten. As Susan never failed to note with a sigh, her daughter is married and chose to keep her own name and to give each grandchild a different name. One of Susan's greatest joys was her family, and she is mourned with fierce love by her four indomitable sisters and her brother. Susan's Life will be Celebrated in a private family gathering and her ashes will be buried with those of her son. Please honor her memory with gifts in her name to CrisisTextLine.com or by raising a glass of chardonnay. dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary