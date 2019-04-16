COUGHLIN, Susan E. (Cotter) Age 69, of Osterville, MA, formerly a long-time resident of Wilmington, MA, passed away on April 16, 2019, following a 30-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Susan was the beloved wife of Robert Coughlin, devoted mother of Jonathan Coughlin & wife Lynette of Wilmington, Jeffrey Coughlin & wife Lauren of Montgomery, TX and Elizabeth Polumbus & husband Tyler of Parker, CO. Loving "Nana" of Thomas, Joslyn, Liam, Evan, Noah, Lydia and Kensie. Cherished daughter of the late Phillip and Patricia (Hennebery) Cotter, dear sister of Patricia Nagle of Swampscott, Karen Hoffman & husband Jeffrey of Golden, CO, Janis Cotter & wife Beth Arnold of Salem and Phillip Cotter & wife Alice of Revere. Susan is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Friday, April 19th at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 11 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, April 18th from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Susan was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School in Revere and Boston College School of Nursing. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary