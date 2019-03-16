|
|
DELANEY, Susan J. Of Waltham, and Somerville, March 15, 2019. Cherished daughter of David D. Delaney of Somerville and the late Mary (Kerins) Delaney. Devoted sister of Claire Delaney of Somerville, Ann Marie Blades and her husband John, Joseph Delaney and his wife Jennifer, all of Merrimack, NH and the late Robert D. Delaney. Dear aunt of David, Shannon, Alexander, and Kaleigh. Loving niece of Stephen Kerins, Christine Swirdowsky, Rita Beckett, and Pauline Williams. Also survived by many cousins and friends at her group home and workshop. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Wednesday morning, at 10AM followed by a Graveside Service at Holy Cross Cemetery at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Tuesday 4pm -7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory can be made to Outside the Lines Studio, 70 Colby St., Medford, MA 02155 or to the UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, 6th Floor, 55 Lake Avenue North, Worcester, MA 01605. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019