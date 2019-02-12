Boston Globe Obituaries
|
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
169 Cummins Highway
Roslindale, MA
View Map
KELLY, Susan Age 56, of Brookline, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Susan was born and raised in Boston. She lived with her brother in Weymouth for many years, and most recently resided at HopeWell Group Home in Brookline, where she enjoyed spending time with her roommates. Susan loved being around friends and family and brought smiles to every gathering she attended.

Susan is the sister of William Kelly of Winthrop, Elizabeth MacDonald and her husband Ron of VA, Kathleen Drago and her husband Fred of Stoneham, James Kelly and his wife Nanci of South Weymouth, Paul Kelly of Dedham, and the late Ann Coyne. Susan is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the Funeral Mass for Susan on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 10AM in the Sacred Heart Church, located at 169 Cummins Highway, Roslindale, MA 02131. Burial will immediately follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the HopeWell Group Home C/O Barbara Duffy at 3 Allied Dr. #308 Dedham, MA 02026. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019
