BOWMAN, Suzan "Sue" (Keseian) Age 80, of Virginia Beach, Virginia (formerly of Boston), passed away at home with her daughters by her side on April 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Vincent and Lucy Keseian and her former husband of 29 years Glen Bowman. She is survived by her daughters Janice and Christine Bowman of Virginia Beach, Debra Bowman and her partner Judy Luff of Seabrook, NH and Suzan Mellis and her husband Jeff of Clinton Township, MI. She is also survived by her siblings Diane Zirakian and her husband Michael of Andover, Antoinette Nersesian of North Andover and Vincent Keseian of Bedford, TX. In her younger years, she loved to bowl, play cards, do cross-stitch and roller skate at the Bal-a-roue skating rink in Medford. She also coached bowling and softball. In Virginia Beach she was a 17 year employee at Cavalier Freight and most recently a 15 year part-time employee at Bingo Palace where she also loved to play bingo and made many friends who knew her as "Ma" or "Sue". Her Boston accent never faded and she loved her Boston Red Sox. She will be cremated and buried in Massachusetts at a later date with private services. Because of her love for animals, donations may be made in her name to an animal shelter and/or any . Family condolences or memorial tributes may be made at www.Hollomon-Brown.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary