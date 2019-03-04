LORANT, Suzanne Gabrielle Age 74, of Sudbury, MA, Aug. 15, 2018. Suzanne's husband, Amitava "Milan" Gangulee; her parents, Lionel Lorant and Ilonka (Kerekes) Lorant; and her uncle, Gabriel Kerekes, predeceased her. She leaves distant relatives in Europe. Suzanne is survived by many friends who delighted in her beauty, warmth, kindness, keen intelligence, and generosity of spirit. Almost never without a cat or two, Suzanne was devoted to everything feline. Lily, her beloved kitten, also survives her. Her close friends, Yolanda Kodrzycki, Kathleen Fox, Kathryn Kocher, and Emarie Pope, are organizing a Memorial Gathering for Suzanne on April 7, in honor of what would have been her 75th birthday. For more information, please contact Yolanda at [email protected] As an expression of sympathy, donations in her memory may be made to Swarthmore College (swarthmore.edu), the World Wildlife Fund (worldwildlife.org), or the American Civil Liberties Union (aclu.org). For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary