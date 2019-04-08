LILIENTHAL, Sylvia (Adasko) Age 96, of Newton, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Sylvia was born on March 20, 1923, in Salem, MA to the late Bertha and Henry Adasko. She was a graduate of Cushing Academy and Endicott College, Beverly, MA. She was married to the late Alfred H. Lilienthal in 1943. Sylvia was a member of the Women's Division of the Coast Guard Reserve during World War II. She had many charitable interests, including volunteering at the Boston Children's Hospital Cerebral Palsy Clinic and also organized many events on their behalf. She worked as a high- fashion designer clothing personal shopper at Filene's in Chestnut Hill until she was 75. Sylvia was a patron of the arts, including the Boston Ballet, the Boston Symphony, The Opera Series, and the Museum of Fine Arts. She was also an avid movie goer and a cinema buff. Sylvia is survived by her son Gary and his wife Janet, her daughter-in-law Frani, wife of her late son Jim, her daughter, Pat/Patty, and her grandson Andy and his wife Mercedes, and was grandmother to the late Meg. Sylvia was a loving sister-in-law and best friend to Rosalie (Lilienthal) Julian for over 80 years. She was a loving aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. One of her greatest legacies was her enormous circle of friends of all ages who adored her and whom she adored. Sylvia was a woman of amazing style and presence. All eyes turned when she entered a room. Her wit, humor, and class were the hallmark of her existence. Services will be held at the Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Road, Newton Centre, MA on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment will be at Mishkan Tefila Cemetery, 2690 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA. Family and friends will be gathering in the Function Room at Nahanton Woods Condominium, 210 Nahanton Street, Newton Centre, following interment until 7:00pm and on Friday, 2:00-7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 70 Walnut Street, Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481. Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019