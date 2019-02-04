LANDERS, Terence Timothy "Tim" Jr. Lost his brave fight against addiction and mental illness on February 2, 2019 at the age of 28. Tim was a caring, bright, and immensely thoughtful young man who loved and was loved. He will be forever remembered as a son, grandson, brother, and friend. We are grateful for all he touched through his songwriting and music. He is survived by his parents Terence and Darlene (Relyea) Landers, his grandfather, Chip, his siblings Allie, Kelly, and Seamus, his niece Phoebe, his partner Nicole, his dog Kurt, and countless more family and friends. Tim left a hole in our world and will not be forgotten. Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories with Tim's family at a viewing on Wednesday, February 6th from 3-6pm in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT 28), STONEHAM. Immediately following the visitation, a remembrance service will be held at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please look out for one another in Tim's memory. Donations can also be made in his name to Dean's House, 80 Montvale Ave., Stoneham, MA 02180. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com Barile Family Funeral Homes



