THELMA J. (FRANK) BERMAN

BERMAN, Thelma J. (Frank) Of Northborough, formerly of Framingham, was entered into rest on April 11, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Leonard J. Berman. Devoted mother of Nanci Stone and her husband Alan, Michael Berman, and Peter Berman and his wife Teresa Apollo. Cherished grandmother of Harley Stone, Jack Berman and Miles Berman. Dear daughter of the late Merle and Rose Frank. Graveside service will be held at Beit Olam Cemetery, 60 Old Sudbury Road, Wayland on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Memorial observance will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Thelma's memory may be donated to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2019
