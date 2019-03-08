|
|
DOKU, Theodora P. (Phillips) "Teddi" Of Wellesley, March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of H. Chris Doku, for 60 years. Loving mother of Deadra Doku-Gardner and her partner Timothy Gover of Wellesley. Sister of Geraldine Phillips of Brookline, the late Patricia Phillips, and Rose Fowler. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Teddi was a graduate of Boston University and substitute elementary school teacher for Wellesley Public Schools. A private Funeral Service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Weston, followed by a private Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Teddi's Memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, 57 Brown Street, Weston, MA 02493. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019