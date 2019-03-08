Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for THEODORA DOKU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THEODORA P. "TEDDI" (PHILLIPS) DOKU

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THEODORA P. "TEDDI" (PHILLIPS) DOKU Obituary
DOKU, Theodora P. (Phillips) "Teddi" Of Wellesley, March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of H. Chris Doku, for 60 years. Loving mother of Deadra Doku-Gardner and her partner Timothy Gover of Wellesley. Sister of Geraldine Phillips of Brookline, the late Patricia Phillips, and Rose Fowler. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Teddi was a graduate of Boston University and substitute elementary school teacher for Wellesley Public Schools. A private Funeral Service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Weston, followed by a private Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Teddi's Memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, 57 Brown Street, Weston, MA 02493. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now