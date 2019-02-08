Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for THEODORE DREIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. THEODORE DREIER Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DR. THEODORE DREIER Jr. Obituary
DREIER, Dr. Theodore Jr. Age 89, of Lincoln, formerly of Belmont and Cambridge, retired psychiatrist who worked at McLean Hospital, died on Feb. 4, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Katharine "Kit" (Eaton) Dreier, of Lincoln; sister, Barbara Beate Dreier of Livingston Manor, New York; his three daughters, Katharine Read Villars and her husband, Thomas, of Norwich, Vermont, Elizabeth Low Dreier, of Menlo Park, California, and Ruth Antoinette Dreier, of Santa Rosa, California; son, Richard Read of Portland, Oregon; and granddaughter, Nehalem Kunkle-Read, of Somerville, Massachusetts. Two brothers, Edward and Mark, predeceased Dreier as a boy and as a young man, respectively. A Memorial Gathering will be held in spring, at a date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center, www.blackmountaincollege.org or the Vineyard Conservation Society, www.vineyardconservation.org. For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com. Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now