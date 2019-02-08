|
|
DREIER, Dr. Theodore Jr. Age 89, of Lincoln, formerly of Belmont and Cambridge, retired psychiatrist who worked at McLean Hospital, died on Feb. 4, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Katharine "Kit" (Eaton) Dreier, of Lincoln; sister, Barbara Beate Dreier of Livingston Manor, New York; his three daughters, Katharine Read Villars and her husband, Thomas, of Norwich, Vermont, Elizabeth Low Dreier, of Menlo Park, California, and Ruth Antoinette Dreier, of Santa Rosa, California; son, Richard Read of Portland, Oregon; and granddaughter, Nehalem Kunkle-Read, of Somerville, Massachusetts. Two brothers, Edward and Mark, predeceased Dreier as a boy and as a young man, respectively. A Memorial Gathering will be held in spring, at a date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center, www.blackmountaincollege.org or the Vineyard Conservation Society, www.vineyardconservation.org. For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com. Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019