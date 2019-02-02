ROLLINS, Theodore E. "Ted" Age 84, of Curtis Road, passed away peacefully at home after a period of declining health. His beloved wife, Cornelia (Bleiler) predeceased him in 2016.



Theodore was born and raised in Boston, attending and graduating from Boston English High School, then attending UCONN. He moved to Natick in 1964. Theodore was a member of the National Guard, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, which he took great pride in. He was employed for the MBTA as a substation operator until his retirement. Theodore loved the Boston Braves, baseball and most of all, his family.



Ted is survived by his son, Stephen Rollins and his wife Maria Lucia Rollins of Holden and his two grandchildren: Sean Rollins and Amanda Rollins. In addition to his wife, Connie, Ted was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah Ann Rollins; his brother, David Rollins and his sister, Janet (Rollins) Jacobs.



His Funeral will be from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street at NATICK COMMON, Wednesday, February 6 at 9AM with a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Linus Church, 119 Hartford Street, Natick, at 10:00A.M.



Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Feburary 5th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. in the Chapel of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick, MA 01760.



