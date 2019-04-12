|
|
CLANCY, Theresa (McGuigan) Of Wakefield. April 10. Wife of the late Joseph F. Clancy. Mother of Joanne Clancy of Newmarket, NH, Dennis Clancy, and Kevin Clancy both of Wakefield. Also survive by 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 4-8pm. For obit/direction & guestbook:
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019