DONOVAN, SISTER THERESA CSJ (SISTER GERALD) In her 71st year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Monday, February 4, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Florence Alfred and Bridget Agnes (Moore) Donovan, and loving sister of the late Margaret Donovan and William Donovan and sister-in-law of the late Marguerite Donovan. Survived by her beloved brother, Francis, her sister-in-law, Mary, many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a music teacher at St. Joseph School, Medford; St. Ann School, Somerville; St. Theresa School, West Roxbury; Immaculate Conception School, Marlboro; as well as classroom teacher at Walnut Park School, Newton; Sacred Heart School, Roslindale; St. Ann School, Wollaston; St. John School, Quincy; and Sacred Heart School, Weymouth. Sister Theresa also ministered as the organist at St. Helen Parish, Norwell. Visiting Hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Friday, February 8, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135 Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary