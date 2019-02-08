ANACKI, Theresa E. "Terry" (Cunio) Cert. Nurses Asst. for Lighthouse Nursing Care Center of Revere Unexpectedly, formerly of Revere, in Chelsea, Feb. 5th at 57 years. Beloved wife of Michael A. Anacki. Cherished mother of Maria E. (Ferragamo) Arrico & her husband James A. Arrico of Canton. Devoted sister of Deborah A. Gold & husband David of Lynn, Barbara A. Cunio of Revere, Arthur J. Cunio, II & his wife Cynthia of Jacksonville, NC, Pamela M. MacDonald & husband Charles of Lynn & Marilyn J. Frederico & husband Robert of Quincy. Also lovingly survived by her surrogate sister-in-law Rosanne M. Millett & husband Glenn of Raynham & the late Joseph A. Ferragamo, Jr., Suzanne M. Deslongchamps & Annette M. Donatio. Proud daughter of the late Arthur J. & Marilyn J. (Kehoe) Cunio & daughter-in-law to the late Joseph A. & Annette M. (Russo) Ferragamo. Terry was a very special aunt to many nieces & nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Monday, Feb. 11th from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), REVERE at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) REVERE at 10:30 a.m. and immediately followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery, West Peabody. Visiting Hours are Sunday, Feb. 10th in the Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Former Certified Nurse's Assistant at Lighthouse Nursing Care Cntr. of Revere for over 25 years. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary