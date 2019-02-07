MAZZONE, Theresa E. (DiPietro) Of Winthrop, Feb. 5, 2019. Loving mother of Jean Bartone and her husband Larry, Louis Mazzone and his companion Michelle Melin and Denise Tufo and her husband Nick all of Winthrop. Dear sister of Gerard DiPietro of East Boston, Anthony DiPietro of Revere and the late Sabino and Louis DiPietro. Cherished grandmother of Robert Mazzone and Kristin Bartone. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to caggianofuneralhome.com. Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop



View the online memorial for Theresa E. (DiPietro) MAZZONE Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary