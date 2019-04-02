|
|
BALDASSARRE, Theresa G. (Guarino) Of Medford, formerly of Boston's North End, March 31st. Beloved wife of the late Geremia Baldassarre. Devoted mother of Albert Baldassarre and his wife Nicole of Medford, and the late Joseph Baldassarre. Loving grandmother of Dante, Derek and Sofia Baldassarre. Dear sister of Olga Reed, Rita Polcaro and Albert Guarino. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Friday, April 5th, from 9 to 10:30 AM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019