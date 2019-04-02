Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA BALDASSARRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA G. (GUARINO) BALDASSARRE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THERESA G. (GUARINO) BALDASSARRE Obituary
BALDASSARRE, Theresa G. (Guarino) Of Medford, formerly of Boston's North End, March 31st. Beloved wife of the late Geremia Baldassarre. Devoted mother of Albert Baldassarre and his wife Nicole of Medford, and the late Joseph Baldassarre. Loving grandmother of Dante, Derek and Sofia Baldassarre. Dear sister of Olga Reed, Rita Polcaro and Albert Guarino. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Friday, April 5th, from 9 to 10:30 AM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now