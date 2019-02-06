|
MEDEIROS, Theresa "Terry" (Phaneuf) Of Everett, passed away February 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Putnam, CT August 16, 1938 to George and Catherine (Spielman) Phaneuf. She was a Registered Nurse who worked at various hospitals, including Mass. General, Mt. Auburn, Brigham and Women's, and retired after over 20 years from Whidden Hospital in Everett where she was a supervisor of nurses. Terry was a devoted wife to Ronald Medeiros. Loving mother of Ronald J. Medeiros and his wife Pam, Robert F. Medeiros and his wife Margaret and the late Jean-Marie Medeiros. Devoted Grandmother "Umma" of Jessica, Brian, Joey, Jimmy and Bob Medeiros. Dear sister of Rhody Medeiros and her husband Richard, the late Sidney and Charlie Phaneuf. To honor her wishes all Services are private. Arrangements by the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, CAMBRIDGE. For guestbook visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019