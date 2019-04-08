|
|
MERTZ, Theresa (Cirino) Age 86, of Stow, formerly of Maynard, MA, April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Elmer James "Jim" Mertz and mother of the late Robin Mertz. Survived by a daughter Lynn Mertz of North Billerica; a sister Virginia Terrazzino of Stow; and nieces, nephews and their families. Visiting Fri., April 12th from 8:30-9:30A.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111), ACTON, with the procession leaving at 9:30A.M. for the Funeral Mass at 10A.M. in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard. Burial in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Great Rd, (Rte 117) Maynard. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the N.E. Pediatric Care, 78 Boston Rd, North Billerica, MA 01862, online at nepc.org. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019