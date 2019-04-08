Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA MERTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA (CIRINO) MERTZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THERESA (CIRINO) MERTZ Obituary
MERTZ, Theresa (Cirino) Age 86, of Stow, formerly of Maynard, MA, April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Elmer James "Jim" Mertz and mother of the late Robin Mertz. Survived by a daughter Lynn Mertz of North Billerica; a sister Virginia Terrazzino of Stow; and nieces, nephews and their families. Visiting Fri., April 12th from 8:30-9:30A.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111), ACTON, with the procession leaving at 9:30A.M. for the Funeral Mass at 10A.M. in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard. Burial in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Great Rd, (Rte 117) Maynard. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the N.E. Pediatric Care, 78 Boston Rd, North Billerica, MA 01862, online at nepc.org. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now