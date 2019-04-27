AGRI, Theresa R. (Bellino) Of Chelsea, April 26, 2019, at age 94. Beloved wife of Santo A. Agri, with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Joseph M. Agri of FL, Janice J. Christoforo and her husband John of Holbrook, Joan Ramage and her husband Joseph of Avon, Joyce Agri and her husband Stephen Thomas of Malden. Dear sister of Anna Bellino of East Boston and the late Giovanni Bellino and Santa Bernardo. Also lovingly survived by 6 grandchildren, John and Matthew Christoforo, Dominic and Andrea Taverna, Eddie and Theresa Klosiewicz and 4 great-grandchildren, Julia, Nicholas, Jimmy and Thomas Christoforo. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Theresa's Visiting Hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, on Tuesday, April 30 from 9:30-11:15 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at Our Lady of Grace Church 59 Nichols St., Chelsea, at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For those who wish, donations in Theresa's memory may be made to the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150.



