Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
71 Central Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Patrick's Cemetery
Elm Street
Stoneham , MA
View Map
THERESE M. (GILLIS) GREGORY Obituary
GREGORY, Therese M. (Gillis) Of Stoneham, April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of James Gregory. Devoted mother of James Gregory and his wife Apryl and Therese Good and her husband Michael. Loving grandmother of Julianne Gregory, Taylor Rothbauer, Gregory Good, Brian Good and Colleen Good. Cherished great-grandmother of Jack and Fiona Johnson. Dear sister of the late Mary Burton, Al Gillis, John Gillis, Lawrence Gillis, Joseph Gillis, Evelyn Signorello, Florence Gainey and Michael Gillis. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT28), STONEHAM, Saturday, April 27th, at 8 am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Therese's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 9 am. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Friday, April 26th, from 4 pm to 8 pm. Parking attendants and elevator available. Please consider donations in memory of Therese to Alzhemier's Associaton Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2019
